TNUSRB Answer Key 2019: Constable Exam Answer Key Released Online

TNUSRB Constable answer key 2019 released on the official website

​TNUSRB Constable Answer Key 2019: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the written exam conducted for Constable, fireman and jail warder recruitment. The TNUSRB Constable answer key is available as a pdf file on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to submit any objection on the answer key till 6:00 pm on September 3, 2019.

TNUSRB Constable Answer Key 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to the official TNUSRB website: http://www.tnusrbonline.org/

Step two: Click on the preliminary answer key link provided under the constable recruitment section.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download and take a print out of the answer key pdf.

TNUSRB Constable Exam Answer Key: Direct Link

Go through the answer key carefully. Candidates submitting an objection on the answer key will have to submit adequate proof to support their objection. The objection on the TNUSRB constable answer key could be sent via post to the following address:

Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary

TNUSRB, Old Commissioner Office campus

Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai - 8

The Board will go through all the objections submitted thus and will prepare the final answer key after resolution of the objections received. The result for the TNUSRB Constable written exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

TNUSRB is conducting recruitment process to fill 8,826 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 2,465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5,962 are for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman.

Click here for Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.