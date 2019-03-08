More Than 8,000 Vacancies Announced By Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

TNUSRB Recruitment 2019 For 8826 Posts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the common recruitment for the posts of police constable, jail warder and fireman. A total of 8826 vacancies have been announced by the Board. Online registration has begun for the common recruitment process at the official website tnusrbonline.org. The last date for submission of online application is April 8.

On the other hand, the recruitment for Sub Inspector of Police (TK, AR, TSP) will begin on March 20. "The Online Application for the Recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police(TK, AR, TSP) - 2019 will be available from 10 AM onwards on 20.03.2019," reads the notification.

Candidates have to apply online at the login portal. New users have to register their email IDs on the portal and confirm it through the one time password generated online.

For jobs at TNUSRB, candidates are often selected on the basis of written exam, physical measurement test or the physical efficiency test and document verification.

"The candidates who are called for Certificate Verification will have to produce the original certificates which they had uploaded during submission of the online application. Candidate who fails to produce the original certificates will lose his/her claims with regard to communal reservation, age relaxation and special quota. New certificates /claim other than uploaded certificates will not be entertained," said the board.

