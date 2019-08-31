Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Exam (Group 4) Exam Tomorrow

TNPSC group 4 exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services exam for selection to various group 4 posts will be held on September 1. The exam will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to select candidates for appointment to 6491 vacancies. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group IV) Exam Day Rules

Last year the exam was held in February and the result was declared in July.

This year, the recruitment was notified in June.

Reportedly, more than 16 lakh candidates took the exam last year. Close to 20 lakh registrations were made for the recruitment, reports said.

There will be total 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification," reads the job notice.

TNPSC will fill up vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

