Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group IV) Exam Day Rules

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services exam (Group IV posts) will be held on September 1.

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services exam (Group IV posts) will be held on September 1. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the exam in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Hall tickets have been released for the exam and are available on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

There will be total 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section.

According to the official TNPSC notification, applicants are not allowed to bring cellular phone, watches or bluetooth device and ring with inbuilt memory notes etc., or any other electronic device and non electronic devices such as P&G design data book, books, notes, hand bags and recording device either as separate piece or part of something used by the applicants such as watch or ring etc., to the examination hall on the date of examination.

"Do not bring into the examination hall any article such as books, notes, loose sheets, electronic or any other type of calculators, mathematical and drawing instruments, log tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, text books, rough sheets etc., except the permitted writing material. No colour pen or pencil must be used," the notice released by TNPSC reads.

A total of 6491 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.