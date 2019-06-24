Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Job: Know Selection Process

TNPSC VAO Recruitment: Know Selection Process

For selection to Village Administrative Officer (VAO), a group 4 service post under Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service candidates need to have class 10 pass qualification. The minimum age limit for this post is 21 years. The upper age limit is 30 years; it is 40 years for those belonging to reserved categories. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) notifies the job along with other group 4 service posts. The notification, Combined Civil Services Exam IV, is released in June on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Combined Civil Services Exam IV also notifies direct recruitment for posts under Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

A total of 397 VAO posts have been notified this year. The selection test will be held on September 1.

For selection to the VAO post, candidates need to secure atleast 90 marks out of 300 marks in the test. The exam will comprise questions from general studies, aptitude and mental ability test and general Tamil / general English paper. The exam will be of 3 hours duration.

After the written selection test, candidates will be called for document verification and will be allotted the post in order of rank.

Upon selection to Village Administrative Officer post, every person should reside in the village under his charge and shall continue to reside in the said village as long as the candidate is in-charge of that village.

Selected candidate should pay Rs 2000 within a period of one month from the date of joining.

