Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam (Group 2 Posts) Notification Expected This Month

TNPSC Group 2 services exam notice expected this month.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to release the official notification of the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group-II and IIa) this month. The exam is held for selection to posts under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service, Secretariat Service, Labour Subordinate Service and various other services.

The Commission will release the exam notification and the application forms on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Selection to TNPSC group 2 services is done through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and interview.

The exam dates have not been announced yet, and are expected to be released along with the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Exam on June 6. A total of 537 vacancies will be filled in various posts like Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department and Public Works Department, Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department and Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department.

The official notification for the Tamil Nadu group 4 services and village administrative officer (VAO) selection is expected to be released in September. Through this exam, the TNPSC selects candidates for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) post and other group 4 services posts like Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, and other posts. In the previous exam, close to 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News