Tamil Nadu Engineering Subordinate Services Exam On June 6

TNPSC will conduct the engineering subordinate services exam on June 6.

The Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Exam will be held on June 6, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified. Candidates who wish to appear for this exam can register at the official website of the Commission till April 4.

A total of 537 vacancies will be filled in various posts like Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department and Public Works Department, Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department and Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department.

For candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs and BCMs the upper age limit is 30 years. Details on age relaxation rules can be found here.

Candidates with Diploma in Civil Engineering or Architectural Assistantship or Handloom Technology or Textile Manufacture are eligible for this job. "The educational qualification prescribed for these posts should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the following order of studies which is 10th + Diploma Course (10+3) or 10th + HSC + Diploma Course (10+2+2) or 10th + HSC + Bachelors Degree Course(10+2+4). The results of examination should have been declared on or before the date of Notification," the TNPSC has said.

"Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil on the date of this notification," it has added.

The written exam will be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Thanjavur.

