TNPSC Village Administrative Officer, Group 4 Exam Notification In September

TNPSC VAO recruitment will be notified in September.

The official notification for the Tamil Nadu group 4 services and village administrative officer (VAO) selection will be notified in September, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has said. In its annual exam planner, the Commission has said that exam notice will be released in September.

Through this exam, the TNPSC selects candidates for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) post and other group 4 services posts like Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist in Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

In the previous exam, close to 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. A total of 6491 vacancies were announced. Before that, a total of 9351 vacancies were announced for this recruitment.

Candidates are selected on the basis of a written exam and document verification. After the result of the written exam is released, based on the marks obtained the Commission will release a tentative list of eligible candidates and will ask them to upload all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the candidates will be called for counselling and they will be allotted the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

Click here for more Jobs News