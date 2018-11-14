TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key: Know How To Check

Group 2 answer keys have been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The exam was held on November 11, 2018 (forenoon). Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 21, 2018 and thereafter the Commission will release the final answer key. Click here for Group 2 Answer Key and Objection Submission Form. TNPSC group 2 answer keys have been released for General English, General Tamil and General Studies papers. A total of 1199 posts will be filled through the exam in various departments. According to reports, more than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group 2 exam. The exam was held in more than two thousand centres across the state.

As per the exam schedule released earlier by the Commission, the Group 2 services exam result for the preliminary exam held on November 11 will be released in February and the Main exam for qualified candidates will be conducted in May next year.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Keys Out: What's Next?

After submitting challenges against the preliminary answer key, the Commission will release the result of the exam based on the objections raised. The main written exam will be held thereafter. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and will carry a total of 300 marks. Interview will carry 40 marks. The minimum marks required to qualify will be 102. The main exam will comprise of questions from Role and impact of Science and Technology in the Development of India and Tamil Nadu, Administration of Union and States with special reference to Tamil Nadu, Socio Economic Problems of India and Tamil Nadu, Current Issues at national and state level.

