TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key Expected Soon @ Tnpsc.gov.in, Here's How To Download

TNPSC Group 2 answer key will be released on tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key: TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination was conducted yesterday and the Commission is expected to release the TNPSC Group 2 answer key anytime soon. Usually, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC releases the answer key of the examinations it conducts in one week's time. The TNPSC answer key will be released online on the official website of the Commission, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC had notified a total of 1199 group 2 posts to be filled up in various departments through this exam. According to reports, more than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group 2 exam which was held in more than two thousand centres across the state.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted when the candidates who appeared for the exam complained about a question as "disrespectful" to EV Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar, who was an Indian social activist, and politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

The question went like this:

"Who was the founder of the Thiruchenkodu Ashram?

(A) E.V. Ramasamy Naicker

(B) Rajaji

(C) Gandhiji

(D) C.N. Annadurai"

According to the complaint, the Commission printed the caste of Periyar while never mentioned other three options, which are Rajaji, Gandhiji and C.N. Annadurai.

Tamil media reported that when asked about the complaint, the Commission said a team of experts will examine the question and the appropriate action will be taken.

Candidates will be selected for the Group 2 posts on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Online registration for the group 2 exam was conducted in August and concluded on September 9, 2018.

As per the schedule released earlier, the result for the TNPSC Group 2 Preliminary Exam will be released in February and the Main exam for qualified candidates will be conducted in May next year.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer key: How to download

Follow these steps download your TNPSC Group 2 answer key:

Step I: Visit the official website of TNPSC, www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Step II: Click on the results link given on the home page.

Step III: Click on the Answer Key link from there.

Step IV: Click on the TNPSC Group 2 answer key link

Step V: Check your answer keys from next page

Click here for more Jobs News

