TNPSC Group 4 Exam Over, Answer Key Soon

TNPSC Group 4 answer key will be released at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC answer key 2019: TNPSC Group 4 answer key will be released soon on the official website of the Commission. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the TNPSC Group 4 exams for various posts for more than 15 lakh candidates today in various centres across the state. The TNPSC normally released the answer keys within one week after the completion of the exam. With this tradition, the TNPSC Group 4 answer keys can be expected anytime on the official website. The answer keys will be released at tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC answer keys for Group 4 candidates will be released for the recruitment notification published in June this year.

Based on the Combined Civil Services Examination - 4 (Group-IV) held today, TNPSC will fill up vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

The candidates were asked a total of 200 questions - 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in Aptitude and Mental Ability Test, and 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section-in the exams today.

"Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification," reads the job notice.

The examination was of 3 hours duration.

Candidates were given the option to choose either General Tamil or General English for answering the second 100 items apart from answering the first (75+25)100 items on General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test. The questions on General Studies were set both in English and Tamil and the questions on General Tamil and General English were set in the respective languages.

TNPSC had released the notification in June for the 6,491 vacancies.

A link for each papers will be provided on the official website carrying the TNPSC Group 4 answer key details.

Candidates will be given chance to raise objections on TNPSC Group 4 answer keys.

Based on the final answer keys, the Commission will announced the tentative list of eligible candidates selected for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment.

