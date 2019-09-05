TNPSC Answer Key 2019 For Junior Scientific Officer Out. Check Here

TNPSC JSO answer key can be accessed from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC answer key 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has released the TNPSC answer key for Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) in Forensic Sciences Department in the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service, 2015-2019. The answer key has been released for the recruitment exam held on August 24. The TNPSC JSO answer key can be accessed from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates may raise their objection regarding this TNPSC answer key till September 12.

Meanwhile the TNPSC answer key for Group 4 posts for the exams held on last Sunday is still awaited.

The Commission had released a TNPSC JSO notification for 64 posts.

TNPSC JSO answer key 2019: Check here

Check TNPSC JSO answer key here:

TNPSC JSO answer key 2019: Important things to know

Right Answer has been tick marked in the respective choices for each question.

Representations if any challenging the tentative answer keys shall be submitted only in online mode within 7 days.

Representations received by POST or EMAIL will receive no attention.

Representations made online after 12th September 2019, 5.45 PM will also receive no attention.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.