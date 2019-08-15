Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam Answer Key Released

TNPSC Answer Key For Combined Engineering Services Exam@tnpsc.gov.in

Answer keys have been released for the Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Exam. The answer keys are available online. Candidates can download the answer key and can also challenge the same by submitting relevant documents in support.

The Combined Engineering Services exam was held on August 10 under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for selection to Junior Engineer and Junior Architect posts.

"Representations if any challenging the tentative answer keys shall be submitted only in online mode within 7 days," reads the notice released by TNPSC. "Representations made online after 21st August 2019, 5.45 PM will also receive no attention," it adds.

Download Answer Keys

The written exam carries a total of 500 marks. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for interview.

The final merit will be calculated out of 570 marks.

The result of the written exam is expected to be announced in October.

The final selection list will be released in December, as per the schedule that has been tentatively set by the Commission for this recruitment.

Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam (Group IV) On September 1

After the publication of results, the Commission will start certificate verification of the selected candidates in November.

