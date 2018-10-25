TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Soon At Tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 2 2018: TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket is expected to be released soon. The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket for Preliminary exam will be released on the official website. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had notified a total of 1199 group 2 posts to be filled up in various departments through this exam. Candidates will be selected for the Group 2 posts on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Online registration for the group 2 exam was conducted in August and concluded on September 9, 2018.

As per the schedule released earlier, the result for the TNPSC Group 2 Preliminary Exam will be released in February and the Main exam for qualified candidates will be conducted in May next year.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets: How to download?

Step one: Go to official TNPSC website: www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download Group 2 hall ticket.

After downloading the admit card, go through all the details mentioned and make sure that it's correct since the hall ticket may be required at further stages of selection.

Meanwhile, TNPSC has invited applications for recruitment to 30 posts of Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department.

Click here for more Jobs News