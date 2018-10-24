TNPSC To Recruit For Junior Inspector Under Tamil Nadu Co-operative Subordinate Service

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For Junior Inspector Under Tamil Nadu Co-operative Subordinate Service

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 30 posts of Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department. The post is included in Combined Civil Services Examination - III (Group-III A Services). The last date to apply is November 21, 2018. TNPSC will conduct a single paper of general studies on January 27, 2019 for selecting candidates. Candidates can find the official notification at the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. Online application is available at tnpscexams.net.

Applicants should be in the age group of 18-30 years for being eligible for the post; however the upper age limit is 35 years for candidates belonging to scheduled castes / scheduled castes (arunthathiyar) scheduled tribes and destitute widows of all categories. For candidates belonging to most backward classes / denotified communities, backward classes and backward classes (muslims) the upper age limit is 32 years.

TNPSC is expected to release the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services (Group 2) prelims exam soon. 'The Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Written Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit,' reads the official notification. The result will be announced on February 2019.

