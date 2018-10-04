TNPSC Notifies Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment

TNPSC Recruitment For Assistant Public Prosecutor Post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. A total of 46 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. The preliminary exam will be held on January 5, 2019. Candidates who qualify the prelims can appear for the main exam, date of which has not been announced yet. Interested candidates can apply till October 31. Candidates can deposit the fees till November 2, 2018. Candidates can submit their application at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates having BL degree and must be a member of the Bar. Applicants must have active practice in 'criminal courts' for a period of not less than five years. Candidates must also have adequate knowledge of Tamil.

After main exam, TNPSC will also conduct viva voce test. 'The candidates for admission to Main Examination will be shortlisted as decided by the Commission at a ratio not exceeding 10 times of the number of vacancies following the rule of reservation. However, in each reservation group, all the applicants, who secure the same marks as that of the cut off marks of their reservation groups shall also be admitted to the Main Written Examination, though the number of applicants to be admitted to the Main Written Examination may exceed 1:10 ratio,' reads the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News