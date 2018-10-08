TNPSC Announces Recruitment For 30 Assistant Jailor Posts

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For 30 Assistant Jailor Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application for recruitment against 30 vacancies in Assistant Jailor post. The vacancies under Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service will be filled through written exam and interview. The written exam will be held on January 6, 2019 and will comprise of two papers: Paper 1 (10 am to 1 pm) and Paper 2 (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). Interested candidates can submit their application till November 7. The last date for payment of fees through bank is November 9.

'Examination fee of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) is payable by online through Net banking / Credit card / Debit card or it can be paid by offline at SBI / at Indian Bank within 2 days from the date of submission of online application, by choosing the option in the online application,' reads the job notice.

Graduates are eligible to apply. 'The educational qualification prescribed for this post should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the order of studies SSLC + HSC or its equivalent + U.G. degree,' clarifies the Commission.

Candidates should also fulfill the physical standards as set by the Commission. Details regarding the physical measurement can be found from the official notification.

Applicants should have adequate knowledge in Tamil.

The written exam will comprise of degree standard questions from Constitution and Human Rights, Administration of Union and States with special reference to Tamil Nadu, Socio - Economic issues in India / Tamil Nadu, Current issues at National and State Level, General Tamil / General English, Aptitude and Mental Ability Test and questions from general studies.

