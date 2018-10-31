TNPSC To Recruit For 53 Draughtsman Posts, Apply At Tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For 53 Draughtsman Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application for recruitment to 53 posts of Draughtsman Grade III in the Town and Country Planning Department under Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. TNPSC will conduct written exam for selecting candidates, on February 3, 2019 in two shifts. The last date for submitting online application is November 28, 2018 and candidates can deposit the examination fee latest by November 30, 2018. Online applications can be submitted at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The upper age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/ DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes is 35 years and it is 30 years for others. 'Applicants not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/ DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs who have put in five years and more of service in the State / Central Government are not eligible to apply even if they are within the age limit,' reads the official notice.

Candidates with Post Diploma in Town and Country Planning awarded by the Government of Tamil Nadu or Diploma in Civil Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training or Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training or any other equivalent qualification are eligible to apply. Candidates with Diploma qualification should have experience in civil engineering field for a period of not less than 3 years.

The written exam will comprise of two papers: paper 1 (Town & Country Planning or Architectural Assistantship or Civil Engineering) and paper 2 (General Studies (Diploma Standard) and Aptitude and Mental Ability (SSLC Standard)).

