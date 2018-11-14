TNPSC Invites Applications For Librarian Posts

TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For Librarian Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 29 posts of Librarian in various departments. Online registration for the recruitment has begun today and interested candidates can apply till December 16, 2018. TNPSC will conduct written exam on February 23, 2019 in two shifts. Meanwhile, TNPSC has released the provisional answer keys for Group 2 preliminary exam today. Candidates can raise objections against the Group 2 answer keys till November 21, 2018.

Graduates with Bachelor's degree or Master's degree in Library Science or Library Information Science are eligible to apply for the recruitment. 'The qualification prescribed for this post should have been obtained by passing the required qualification in the order of studies viz. 10th + HSC or its equivalent +U.G. degree + P.G. degree as stipulated in Section 25 of Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act 2016. The results of exam should have been declared on or before the date of Notification,' clarifies the recruiting body on the eligibility criteria.

Vacancy Details

Librarian Grade-I in Industries and Commerce Department: 1 post under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service

Librarian in Agriculture Department: 2 posts under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service

Film Librarian in Agriculture Department: 1 post under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service

Librarian and Information Assistant Grade-I for Anna Centenary Library in Public Libraries Department: 5 posts under Tamil Nadu Educational Subordinate Service

Librarian and Information Assistant Grade-II for Anna Centenary Library in Public Libraries Department: 19 posts under Tamil Nadu Educational Subordinate Service

Librarian in Legislative Assembly Secretariat: 1 post under Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service

Applicants can deposit the fees till December 18, 2018.

Online applications must be submitted at tnpsc.gov.in.