Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Group 1) Interview Dates Announced

TNPSC Group 1 services exam: Interview from December 23 to December 31

Interview for selection to the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Group 1) will be held from December 23 to December 31. The interview list comprising the list of eligible candidates has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written exam held on July 12, July 13 and July 14. The interview will be held at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003.

TNPSC Group 1 Services Main Written Exam Result

"The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post. The above details will be made available in the Commission's website and the candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail accordingly," reads the notice released by the Commission regarding the interview.

The preliminary exam was held in March.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission would select candidates and recommend them for appointment to 139 posts under Group 1 services-Tamil Nadu Civil Service, Tamil Nadu Police Service, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service, Tamil Nadu Registration Service, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service, Tamil Nadu General Service and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

