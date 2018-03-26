TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination 2018: Last Date To Apply Today

Candidates who have completed BE degree in Civil and Mechanical Engineering and have relevant work experience are eligible to apply. Details regarding the eligibility are available online. Applicants must have knowledge of Tamil.
The upper age limit for general category candidates is 30 years. There is no age limit for candidates belonging to SC, SC (A), ST, MBC/DC, BC, BCM categories including Destitute Widows of all Castes.
Application Process
Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam by following the steps given below:
Step one: Go to the official TNPSC website (www.tnpsc.gov.in).
Step two: Click on the Latest Notification tab.
Step three: Click on the Apply Online link given for TNPSC Engineering Services Examination.
Step four: Candidates will have to complete one time registration first.
Step five: After completing One Time Registration, login to your account and complete the application process for Engineering Services Exam.
