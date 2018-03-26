TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination 2018: Last Date To Apply Today The last date for application to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Engineering Services Examination 2018 is today.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination 2018: Last Date Today New Delhi: The last date for application to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Engineering Services Examination 2018 is today. Eligible candidates have only today to complete their application process. A total of 324 vacancies have been notified for recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer in the disciplines of Civil and Electrical. Vacancies are available in PWD, Highways and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The exam for



Candidates who have completed BE degree in Civil and Mechanical Engineering and have relevant work experience are eligible to apply. Details regarding the eligibility are available online. Applicants must have knowledge of Tamil.



The upper age limit for general category candidates is 30 years. There is no age limit for candidates belonging to SC, SC (A), ST, MBC/DC, BC, BCM categories including Destitute Widows of all Castes.



Application Process



Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam by following the steps given below:



Step one: Go to the official TNPSC website (www.tnpsc.gov.in).

Step two: Click on the Latest Notification tab.

Step three: Click on the Apply Online link given for TNPSC Engineering Services Examination.

Step four: Candidates will have to complete one time registration first.

Step five: After completing One Time Registration, login to your account and complete the application process for Engineering Services Exam.



Note: The One Time Registration fee is Rs. 150. The examination fee is Rs. 200.



Click here for more





The last date for application to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Engineering Services Examination 2018 is today. Eligible candidates have only today to complete their application process. A total of 324 vacancies have been notified for recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer in the disciplines of Civil and Electrical. Vacancies are available in PWD, Highways and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The exam for TNPSC Engineering Services 2018 will be held on May 20, 2018 in two shifts.Candidates who have completed BE degree in Civil and Mechanical Engineering and have relevant work experience are eligible to apply. Details regarding the eligibility are available online. Applicants must have knowledge of Tamil.The upper age limit for general category candidates is 30 years. There is no age limit for candidates belonging to SC, SC (A), ST, MBC/DC, BC, BCM categories including Destitute Widows of all Castes.Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam by following the steps given below:Step one: Go to the official TNPSC website (www.tnpsc.gov.in).Step two: Click on the Latest Notification tab.Step three: Click on the Apply Online link given for TNPSC Engineering Services Examination.Step four: Candidates will have to complete one time registration first.Step five: After completing One Time Registration, login to your account and complete the application process for Engineering Services Exam.The One Time Registration fee is Rs. 150. The examination fee is Rs. 200.Click here for more Jobs News