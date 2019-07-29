TN TRB Computer Instructors Answer Key Released. Check Here

TN TRB answer key 2019 can be accessed from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB has conducted the computer based Examination for the Direct Recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade-I (Post Graduate cadre) on June 23, 2019 and June 27, 2019. The Board has now released the TN TRB answer key for the Computer Instructors exam. The TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key can be accessed from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam may raise objections towards the TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key till August 8.

TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key for 23-06-2019



TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key for 27-06-2019

"Now, the Board has released the tentative key answers for the above examination, candidates are given time upto 03.08.2019 to submit their representations, if any, regarding objections on the tentative answer keys published, along with the proof for the key, in the prescribed format," the notification released along with the TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key said.

"The representation may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board's Information Centre to reach on or before 03.08.2019 upto 5.30pm. For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only," the official notification said.

"Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard books will not be entertained by TRB. For each question use separate format (sic)," it added.

The Board also said any objections and materials regarding TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key received beyond the stipulated time will not be considered.

"Utmost care has been taken in preparing the tentative key answers list and in publishing it. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in. Incorrect tentative key answer would not confer any right of enforcement," the TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key notification said.

