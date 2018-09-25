Recruitment For 1884 Assistant Surgeon Posts Begins Under MRB Tamil Nadu

TN MRB Recruitment 2018 For 1884 Assistant Surgeon Posts

Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) has begun recruitment for 1884 Assistant Surgeon posts. The, temporary basis, recruitment consists of 175 backlog vacancies as well. Interested applicants can apply to the posts till October 15, 2018. Candidates with MBBS degree and having fulfilled all other conditions as set by the recruiting body are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates can apply at mrb.tn.gov.in. TN MRB will conduct a written exam, of undergraduate level, in December for selection to the post. The exam will be held at Chennai.

'The question paper in the subject "Medical Sciences" will be set in English only and will contain 200 objective type questions. There will be no negative mark for the wrong answer. The Questions will be in the standard of Under Graduate Level',' reads the official notification.

Applicants shall have to deposit fee of Rs 750 (Rs 375 for candidates belonging to SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) category). The last date to pay fee online is October 15, however candidates can pay the fee at banks (through offline mode) till October 17.

