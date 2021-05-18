Telangana: TSPSC Extends Registration Deadline For Ongoing Recruitment Drive

TSPSC extends deadline for ongoing recruitment drive.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the ongoing recruitment drive. Currently, the Commission is inviting applications to fill vacancies in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. The deadline for application form submission, which was May 20, has now been extended to May 31.

"It is hereby informed that lockdown imposed across the State of Telangana from 12.5.2021 to 21.5.2021, Hence, the submission of online application for the above said posts has been extended up to 31.5.2021," the Commission has notified.

"All required certificates must be uploaded on the website along with the application form and applications without certificates submitted online cannot be considered," it has added.

A total of 127 vacancies have been notified by TSPSC for which computer science graduates and diploma holders are eligible. The age of the candidates should be between 18-34 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed as per government rules, the Commission has said.

Candidates will be selected through written exam which will be held at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy, Nalgonda and Adilabad.

"The Commission reserves the right to conduct the examination either computer-based recruitment test or offline OMR based examination of objective type," the TSPSC has said.

