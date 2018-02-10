Syndicate Bank PO Recruitment Through PGDBF Programme 2018: Admit Card Released

A total of 500 seats are open for intake. Online registration was held in January 2018. The exam will be held on 25 February 2018.
'Candidates shall be selected through selection process consisting of online test followed by Group Discussion or/and Personal Interview. Admission to the One year full-time post graduate diploma course in Banking and Finance from Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) (Deemed to be University) and NITTE (Deemed to be University) to be conducted at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL). Greater Noida / Mangalore comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Syndicate Bank on successful completion of the course,' reads the official notification.
Comments
Go to the official website of the Bank
Click on the career link
Click on the admit card
Enter the details asked
Submit the details
Get the admit card
Click here for more Job News