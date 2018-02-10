Syndicate Bank PO Recruitment Through PGDBF Programme 2018: Admit Card Released Syndicate Bank has released admit card for the PGDBF programme 2018. Candidates registered for the exam can download the admit card now at syndicatebank.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Syndicate Bank PO Recruitment: Download Admit Card New Delhi: Syndicate Bank has released admit card for the PGDBF programme 2018. Candidates registered for the exam can download the admit card now at syndicatebank.in. Upon selection candidates will be enrolled in One year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course in Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. (MaGE), Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore. Post course completion, within the stipulated time, candidates will be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.



A total of 500 seats are open for intake. Online registration was held in January 2018. The exam will be held on 25 February 2018.



'Candidates shall be selected through selection process consisting of online test followed by Group Discussion or/and Personal Interview. Admission to the One year full-time post graduate diploma course in Banking and Finance from Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) (Deemed to be University) and NITTE (Deemed to be University) to be conducted at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL). Greater Noida / Mangalore comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Syndicate Bank on successful completion of the course,' reads the official notification.



Syndicate Bank Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

Go to the official website of the Bank

Click on the career link

Click on the admit card

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Get the admit card



Click here for more



Syndicate Bank has released admit card for the PGDBF programme 2018. Candidates registered for the exam can download the admit card now at syndicatebank.in. Upon selection candidates will be enrolled in One year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course in Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. (MaGE), Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore. Post course completion, within the stipulated time, candidates will be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.A total of 500 seats are open for intake. Online registration was held in January 2018. The exam will be held on 25 February 2018.'Candidates shall be selected through selection process consisting of online test followed by Group Discussion or/and Personal Interview. Admission to the One year full-time post graduate diploma course in Banking and Finance from Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) (Deemed to be University) and NITTE (Deemed to be University) to be conducted at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL). Greater Noida / Mangalore comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Syndicate Bank on successful completion of the course,' reads the official notification.Go to the official website of the BankClick on the career linkClick on the admit cardEnter the details askedSubmit the detailsGet the admit cardClick here for more Job News