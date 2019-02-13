SSC Steno Exam Over, Results To Be Declared In April

SSC results will be released on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' recruitment exam February 5, 2019 to February 8, 2019. According to press release from the Commission, the SSC Steno exam was conducted at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country. The exam had the participation of 42.43 per cent candidates against the total 4.36 lakh registered candidates. The Commission has also said the results will be released on April 15, 2019. The SSC results will be released on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Steno exam was scheduled to be concluded on February 7, but it was extended for more days as a shift was cancelled because of 'the inadvertent enabling of E-Calculator on candidate's console'.

"The Staff Selection Commission has conducted the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018 from 5.2.2019 to 8.2.2019. The details are as follows:- This Examination was conducted at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country," SSC said in a statement.

"As against 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,357 (42.43%) actually appeared in the examination. The tentative date for the declaration of the result of this examination is 15th April, 2019," the statement added.

Meanwhile the Commission has kicked off one of another major recruitment exam on February 11, SSC GD constable recruitment exam. The SSC GD exam will be held till March 11, 2019.

The SSC is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices.

The Commission annually conducts eight mandated all India open competitive examinations for filling up regular vacancies in central government offices.

Click here for more Jobs News

