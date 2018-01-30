SSC SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs And ASI in CISF Exam Results Declared; Check Here

According to SSC, schedule of medical examination of recruitment process for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.
SSC SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs And ASI in CISF Result: Check Here
The candidates who are searching for this SSC results may check their results here:
SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2017 - LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION (FEMALE)
SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2017 - LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION (MALE)

