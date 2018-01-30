SSC SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs And ASI in CISF Exam Results Declared; Check Here Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Paper-II for short listing candidates for Medical Examination for the Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017.

SSC SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs And ASI in CISF Result: Check Here

The candidates who are searching for this SSC results may check their results here:



SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2017 - LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION (FEMALE)











SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2017 - LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION (MALE)







Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Paper-II for short listing candidates for Medical Examination for the Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017. The SSC conducted a Computer based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 (Paper-I) f rom July 1, 2017 to July 7, 2017 . The result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on September 6, 2017. Paper-II of the SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF was held on December 15, 2017 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.According to SSC, schedule of medical examination of recruitment process for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.The candidates who are searching for this SSC results may check their results here:Click here for more Jobs News