Staff Selection Commission Releases Selection Post Phase VI Result

Staff Selection Commission has released Selection Post Phase VI result

Staff Selection Commission, yesterday, released the result for Selection Post (Phase VI) recruitment examination conducted in January. The Commission has released the result for all three levels, i.e. Graduation and above, Higher Secondary, and Matric. Commission has released the list of candidates who have been selected for the next stage of scrutiny. Selection Post exam result is the third recruitment exam result being released by SSC in last 10 days. Commission had released the result for CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 on May 9 and May 10 respectively.

As indicated in the result write-up, the attendance in the Selection Post exam was far less than the number of applicants. For Graduation and above level posts, 1,520,79 candidates had applied but only 32,242 appeared in the exam. For Higher Secondary Level posts, 74,462 candidates had applied but only 17,554 appeared. In case of Matric level posts, 2,10,601 candidates applied but only 55,594 appeared for the Computer-based test.

The category-wise minimum cut-off applied to the computer-based test is as under:

Unreserved: 35% (i.e. 70 marks)

OBC: 30% (i.e. 60 marks)

All other reserved categories: 25% (i.e. 50 marks)

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Graduation and Above Level Result Direct Link

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Higher Secondary Level Result Direct Link

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Matric Level Result Direct Link

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny need to send hard copy of their documents and a printout of their application form to their respective Regional/Sub-Regional offices to which their post category belongs. The documents must reach the office by June 14, 2019 via Speed Post.

In case, a candidate has applied for three different posts, they need to send their documents separately for each post. Candidates must refer to the result write-up available on the commission's website for detailed information on the process to follow if they have been selected for the next stage of scrutiny. A link to download completed application form is also provided in the result write-up.

