SSC JHT Final Result For 2018 Recruitment Released. Check Here

SSC JHT result has been released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC or Staff Selection Commission has released the final result of combined recruitment examination held for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak posts. The SSC JHT result has now been announced for the recruitment year 2018. The SSC results have been released on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

With the JHT result announced today the Commission has declared a list of 104 candidates for the appointment as earlier announced by it.

SSC JHT Final Result For 2018 Recruitment

Paper 2 of JHT 2018 recruitment was held on May 26, 2019. The result of Paper-II for calling candidates for Document Verification was declared on September 4, 2019.

The Commission said the allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-'order of preference' of 'Department' exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.

Category wise break-up of the candidates selected for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator along with the marks obtained and Date of Birth (DoB) of the last selected candidates are given on the official website.

"In cases where candidates are selected against horizontal vacancies (i.e. 4-OH, 5-HH and 7-VH), marks and DoB of such last selected candidates are reflected against their respective horizontal category, not against their vertical category," the Commission said in a statement.

