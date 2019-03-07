SSC Announces Constable GD, Selection Post, Stenographer Result' Dates; Check Here

SSC results will be released on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has today announced the results dates for various recruitment examinations held/being held by the Commission. According to the dates announced by the Commission, SSC Constable GD result will be released on May 31 while the Selection Posts phase VI results will be released on May 17. SSC Stenographers' Grade 'C' and 'D' recruitment 2017 final result will be released on March 29. SSC results will be hosted on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification released by the Commission, results of the Computer-based exams being held for recruitment of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF will be held from March 13, 2019 to March 16, 2019 will be released on May 25.

SSC result 2019: Check dates here

Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I): March 25, 2019

Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2017 (Final Result): March 29, 2019

Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination2018 (Written Examination): April 15, 2019

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Matriculation Level): May 10, 2019

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Higher Secondary Level): May 17, 2019

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Graduation Level): May 25, 2019

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I): May 25, 2019

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination): May 31, 2019

In another related development yesterday, SSC has changed the registration process. Aspirants now will have to enter their registration number instead of email ID while login to the 'Online Application System' of the Commission. The change has taken effect from March 5, 2019, according to a statement from SSC. 'Online Application System' of SSC is hosted at the main website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

