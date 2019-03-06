SSC Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission Changes Candidate Login Process; Details Here

'Online Application System' of SSC is hosted at the main website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC aspirants now will have to enter their registration number instead of email ID while login to the 'Online Application System' of the Commission. The change will take effect from March 5, 2019, according to a statement from Staff Selection Commission. 'Online Application System' of SSC is hosted at the main website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

"For better management of the 'Online Application System', the Commission has changed the 'Username' for signing-in to the 'Online Application System' for the candidates from 'EmailID' to 'Registration Number'," the Commission said in a statement.

"Accordingly, candidates are advised that hereafter should they require to login to the 'Online Application System', they should use their 'Registration Number' and not their E-mail ID. This notice takes immediate effect from 05-03-2019," the statement added.

SSC is mandated to make recruitment to Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted) posts and Group 'C' of (non-technical) posts under Government of India and their attached and subordinate offices.

The Commission annually conducts eight mandated all India open competitive examinations for filling up regular vacancies in central government offices.

SSC conducts recruitment to selection posts in various ministries or departments, attached and subordinate Offices, where the essential qualifications vary from Matriculation to Post Graduation specific to the job requirements of that ministry or department.

The Commission also organises recruitment process to three limited departmental competitive examinations for promotion from Multi Tasking Staff to Lower Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk to Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer Grade 'D' to Stenographer Grade 'C'.

SSC also conducts three non-mandated examinations, namely, Constable (General Duty) examination for Paramilitary Forces, Constable (Executive) examination for Delhi Police and Scientific Assistants in India Meteorological Department (IMD) recruitment examination.

