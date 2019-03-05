SSC Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI Admit Card Released; Direct Download Link Here

SSC admit card 2019: Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI hall ticket released @ ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the Delhi Police SI admit card and CISF ASI admit card on the official SSC regional websites. The SSC admit card for these two recruitment exams of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF can be accessed by logging into the official websites. According to the SSC schedule, the Computer-Based Exam for this recruitment will be held from March 13, 2019 to March 16, 2019. Meanwhile, in another related development today, the Commission has begun the SSC CHSL 2018 online application submission process.

SSC Admit Card 2019: Direct links

Click on the respective SSC regional website link given here to download your Delhi Police SI admit card:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region

North Western Region

Northern Region

SSC admit card: How to download Delhi Police SI and CISF ASI admit card

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download SSC Delhi Police SI and CISF ASI admit card for the recruitment exam from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website for your regional SSC websites from the list given above.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter you registration number/ roll number/ name, and date of birth correctly.

Step 4: submit and download your admit card.

