SSC Invites Objection On Junior Translator Tier I Exam Tentative Answer Key; Details Inside

SSC answer key for junior translator tier I exam released on the official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative Answer Keys for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier I), 2018. The examination for recruitment of translators was conducted on January 13, 2019 in computer-based mode. The tentative answer key is available on the Commission's official website. Candidates who appeared for the Tier I exam can download the same using by logging into their candidate's profile. For this they will need their user id (roll number) and password (as per admission certificate).

SSC Junior Translator exam answer keys: How to download?

SSC ha released tentative answer key for Junior Translator Tier I exam 2018

Step one: Go to official SSC website: www.ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Answer Key notice link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf notice will open. At the end of the notice, you will find link to answer key. Click on it.

Step four: In the new window, again click on the link provided for answer key.

Step five: Login using your user id and password as given in your admit card for the Tier I exam.

Step six: Download the answer key and raise objection if any from the dashboard.

Candidates have time ill tomorrow, i.e. March 2, 209, to raise objection on the tentative answer key. They will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 for each objection submitted. Candidates are also advised to take a print out of their response sheet as same will not be available once the objection window is closed.

Click here for more Jobs News