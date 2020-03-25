SSC Recruitment Exams For 12th Pass Candidates

SSC conducts two examinations for recruitment of class 12 pass candidates

Class 12 board examinations have postponed all over the country. Prime Minister announced a country-wide lockdown for 21 days on March 24 in his address to the nation. While this is a time of uncertainty, students can utilize the time they have at hand to research career options and prepare themselves for the steps required to follow that path.

Government jobs are considered to be a lucrative option with options to join after class 12, graduation and post-graduation. In this article we will list out the government recruitment exams which are held by Staff Selection Committee (SSC), a central government recruitment body.

SSC conducts two exam for which the eligibility criteria is 12th standard or any equivalent exam from a recognized body - Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, and Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' exam.

SSC CHSL Exam

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

The Pay scale for different posts is as below:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.19,900-63,200).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) and

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

The age limit for this exam for general category candidates is 18-27 years with permissible relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

While the academic eligibility is standard 12th, for the post of DEO in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), candidate must have passed class 12 in Science stream with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

The selection is done on the basis of performance in a Computer Based Exam (Tier I), Descriptive paper (Tier II), and Skill Test/Typing Test (Tier III). Candidates are shortlisted after each tier.

SSC Stenographer Exam

SSC conducts Stenographer exam for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade 'C' (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade 'D' (Group 'C') for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Apart from passing in standard 12 examinations, applicants would also need to know Stenography for recruitment.

The age limit for Stenographer Grade 'C' is 18-30 years, and for Stenographer Grade 'D' is 18-27 years, with permissible relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

The selection process will constitute of a Computer Based Examination followed by a Skill Test in Stenography. The Stenography test is held in both Hindi and English.

