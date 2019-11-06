SSC Announces 7,099 Vacancies For Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment

The second paper, essay and letter writing test, will be held on November 24.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the vacancy details of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) non-technical recruitment. A total of 7,099 vacancies are available for recruitment to the General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. The Commission has released the details region/ zone wise.

SSC MTS Vacancy Details

Meanwhile the selection process for the MTS post is underway. The first paper, the marks obtained in which would be considered in the final merit list, was held in August in 39 shifts for close to 20 lakh candidates. The result of the SSC MTS paper 1 was announced on November 5.

The second paper, essay and letter writing test, will be held on November 24. This paper will be qualifying in nature.

"Based on the performance in paper 1 and scoring the cut-off marks in paper 2, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the document verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online application form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection," reads the notice released by the SSC.

"Candidates on final selection may be required to acquire the proficiency in local language of the allotted State/ UT for confirmation of the candidates to the allotted posts by the concerned User Ministry/ Department/ Office," the notice reads.

