SSC Declares Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam Result

SSC MTS Result Declared. Check At ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS result has been declared for close to 20 lakh candidates. The MTS results are available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. While 84,778 candidates have qualified the exam against vacancies in the age group of 18-25 years, 26384 candidates have qualified the exam against the vacancies in the age group of 18-27 years.

SSC MTS Result (Direct Link)

SSC MTS Result 2019 For Paper I Exam: How To Check

SSC has also released the final answer keys of the exam. Soon after the exam, the Commission had released an answer key for the candidates and had invited responses. Considering the feedback submitted by the candidates the Commission has released the final answer key. The SSC MTS result is based on the final answer key.

Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website. "The candidates may take a print out of their respective question papers along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. upto 04.12.2019," reads the notice released by the Commission.

SSC MTS 2019 Paper I Result: What's Next

SSC MTS Paper 2 Date

The second paper, wherein candidates would be assessed for letter writing and essay writing skills, will be held on November 24. Candidates who have qualified this exam will be eligible to take the second paper.

