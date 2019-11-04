SSC MTS 2019 Result Tomorrow; How To Check

SSC MTS result 2019 will be released tomorrow

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier I result tomorrow. The Commission had earlier set the result date as October 25 but shifted it to November 5. The Commission has not revealed at what time it will be releasing the SSC MTS Paper I result.

As per the data released by the Commission, more than 19 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC MTS Paper I exam 2019. Candidates who qualify in the paper I of MTS exam will have to appear in paper II of MTS exam.

The Commission conducted SSC MTS Tier I from August 2 to August 22, 2019 in computer-based mode, consequently the raw scores of the candidates will be normalized.

The SSC MTS paper I result will be released on the official website, 'ssc.nic.in'. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS exam will be able to check their result by following the steps given below.

SSC MTS 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website.

Step two: Click on the 'Other' Tab.

Step three: Click on the result link provided for MTS Paper I exam 2019.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

