SSC Withhelds Result Of 161 Selected Candidates In MTS Final Selection Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the MTS final result. A total of 10674 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Share EMAIL PRINT SSC MTS Final Result 2018 Declared: Know How To Check New Delhi: SSC MTS final results of 161 selected candidates has been withheld due to suspected malpractices, says the Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has declared the



A total of 13 candidates have been debarred from exams of SSC in future. The results of 220 candidates has been withheld due to suspected malpractices. Out of 220 candidates 161 are selected candidates.



SSC will release the CGL 2018 notification in May 2018. The official notification for CGL 2018 was supposed to come on 21 April. Later a day earlier, the Commission decided to release it on 5 May. SSC has postponed the CGL 2017 tier 3 exam, and a possible delay in this year's recruitment notification was expected. SSC will conduct the descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May 2018 following re-exam of tier 2 exam; the exam was supposed to be held on 31 March.



On the other hand the final result for Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2017 will be released on 31 May. SSC will also release the final answer key of Constables (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police exam.



Click here for more



SSC MTS final results of 161 selected candidates has been withheld due to suspected malpractices, says the Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has declared the MTS final result . A total of 10674 candidates have been recommended for appointment. 'A total of 23511 candidates qualified for Document Verification against 10674 vacancies reported by User Organizations as on date,' reads the official statement. The Commission was supposed to release the MTS final result on 30 April. Initially the result was supposed to release the result on 27 April. Candidates can check SSC MTS result on the official website ssc.nic.in. The result will be released in a pdf file. Candidates can download the file and check their roll numbers.A total of 13 candidates have been debarred from exams of SSC in future. The results of 220 candidates has been withheld due to suspected malpractices. Out of 220 candidates 161 are selected candidates.SSC will release the CGL 2018 notification in May 2018. The official notification for CGL 2018 was supposed to come on 21 April. Later a day earlier, the Commission decided to release it on 5 May. SSC has postponed the CGL 2017 tier 3 exam, and a possible delay in this year's recruitment notification was expected. SSC will conduct the descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May 2018 following re-exam of tier 2 exam; the exam was supposed to be held on 31 March. On the other hand the final result for Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2017 will be released on 31 May. SSC will also release the final answer key of Constables (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police exam.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter