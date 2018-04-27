SSC To Release MTS Final Result 2016 On 30 April

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare MTS final result on 30 April. The result was supposed to come on 27 April 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: April 27, 2018 20:02 IST
SSC MTS Final Result 2018: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare MTS final result on 30 April. The result was supposed to come on 27 April 2018. The final result for Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2017 will be released on 31 May. Meanwhile, SSC will release the final answer key of Constables (Executive) Male  and  Female in  Delhi  Police exam. 'The  candidates  may  take  a  print  out  of  their  respective  Question Paper(s)  along  with  the  Final  Answer  Keys by  using  their  Roll  No, Examination Password and Date  of  the  Examination,' reads the official notification.

Candidates can check SSC MTS result on the official website ssc.nic.in. The result will be released in a pdf file. Candidates can download the file and check their roll numbers.

SSC CGL 2018 Notification In May
The Commission has also postponed the CGL 2018 release date. The official notification for CGL 2018 was supposed to come on 21 April; however later the Commission decided to release it on 5 May. SSC has postponed the CGL 2017 tier 3 exam, and a possible delay in this year's recruitment notification was expected. SSC will conduct the descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May 2018 following re-exam of tier 2 exam; the exam was supposed to be held on 31 March.

Answer key objection for CHSL tier 1 has been over.

