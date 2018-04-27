SSC To Release MTS Final Result 2016 On 30 April

Candidates can check SSC MTS result on the official website ssc.nic.in. The result will be released in a pdf file. Candidates can download the file and check their roll numbers.
SSC CGL 2018 Notification In May
The Commission has also postponed the CGL 2018 release date. The official notification for CGL 2018 was supposed to come on 21 April; however later the Commission decided to release it on 5 May. SSC has postponed the CGL 2017 tier 3 exam, and a possible delay in this year's recruitment notification was expected. SSC will conduct the descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May 2018 following re-exam of tier 2 exam; the exam was supposed to be held on 31 March.
