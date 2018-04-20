SSC Postpones CGL 2018 Notification Release To Next Month SSC was supposed to release CGL 2018 notification tomorrow (21 April 2018). However the Commission has rescheduled it to 5 May 2018.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL 2018 Notification Delayed; Check New Date New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission has delayed Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 official notification release. The Commission was supposed to release the notification tomorrow (21 April 2018). However in a recent update the Commission has rescheduled it to 5 May 2018. SSC has postponed the CGL 2017 tier 3 exam, and a possible delay in this year's recruitment notification was expected. Read: CGL Exam: SSC Postpones Tier 3 Exam; 2018 Notification Likely To Be Delayed. SSC will conduct the descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May 2018 following re-exam of tier 2 exam; the exam was supposed to be held on 31 March.



SSC CGL 2018 will come up with good opportunities for graduate job aspirants in the country. Every year close to 15 lakh candidates register for this exam. SSC is government's major recruiting body for subordinate posts.



CGL is the Commission's biggest exam alongside CHSL (held for candidates with 10+2/ higher secondary qualification). The exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc. SSC conducts the exam in four phases: two computer based exams, descriptive exam in pen and paper mode and computer proficiency or skill test. There is no interview.



Today the Commission has also released the answer keys for CHSL 2017 tier 1 exam which was held in March 2018.



Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission has delayed Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 official notification release. The Commission was supposed to release the notification tomorrow (21 April 2018). However in a recent update the Commission has rescheduled it to 5 May 2018. SSC has postponed thetier 3 exam, and a possible delay in this year's recruitment notification was expected.SSC will conduct the descriptive paper of CGL 2017 in May 2018 following re-exam of tier 2 exam; the exam was supposed to be held on 31 March.SSC CGL 2018 will come up with good opportunities for graduate job aspirants in the country. Every year close to 15 lakh candidates register for this exam. SSC is government's major recruiting body for subordinate posts.CGL is the Commission's biggest exam alongside CHSL (held for candidates with 10+2/ higher secondary qualification). The exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc. SSC conducts the exam in four phases: two computer based exams, descriptive exam in pen and paper mode and computer proficiency or skill test. There is no interview. Today the Commission has also released thewhich was held in March 2018.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter