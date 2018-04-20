SSC Postpones CGL 2018 Notification Release To Next Month

SSC CGL 2018 will come up with good opportunities for graduate job aspirants in the country. Every year close to 15 lakh candidates register for this exam. SSC is government's major recruiting body for subordinate posts.
CGL is the Commission's biggest exam alongside CHSL (held for candidates with 10+2/ higher secondary qualification). The exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc. SSC conducts the exam in four phases: two computer based exams, descriptive exam in pen and paper mode and computer proficiency or skill test. There is no interview.
