CGL Exam: SSC Postpones Tier 3 Exam; 2018 Notification Likely To Be Delayed

Following re- exam of CGL Tier 2 exam (only on 17 and 21 February), SSC has decided to postpone the tier 3 selection phase. The descriptive paper which was supposed to be held on 31 March, is now postponed to May 2018. On the other hand, thousands of job aspirants are protesting against SSC CGL paper leak and demanding for CBI probe. Subsequently, the CGL 2018 notification which was supposed to be released in April may be delayed. On 21 February, 'two paper chits allegedly containing some answer keys of Paper-I (Quantitative Aptitude) to be held at 10.30 A.M. was being circulated in the social media.'Staff Selection Commission, is the government's lead body for recruitment to subordinate posts. It processes around 38 lakh job applications, annually.Combined Graduate Level exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc. SSC conducts the exam in four phases: two computer based exams, descriptive exam in pen and paper mode and computer proficiency or skill test. There is no interview.Months before the CGL 2017 issue, candidates of CGL 2016 and CHSL 2015 had complained of not receiving the appointment letters. 10,661 candidates who successfully qualified the exam were allotted posts but then their allotment was put on hold because some of the candidates who were rejected filed a court case claiming that their papers were not checked properly. Later on the Commission came up with a clarification. In its defense, the commission said that it is for the User departments concerned to expedite the issuance of the appointment letters to the nominated candidates. Regarding the SSC CGL tier 3 exam the Commission is yet to announce the exact date.Click here for more Jobs News