CGL Exam: SSC Postpones Tier 3 Exam; 2018 Notification Likely To Be Delayed

Staff Selection Commission, is the government's lead body for recruitment to subordinate posts. It processes around 38 lakh job applications, annually.
Combined Graduate Level exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc. SSC conducts the exam in four phases: two computer based exams, descriptive exam in pen and paper mode and computer proficiency or skill test. There is no interview.
Months before the CGL 2017 issue, candidates of CGL 2016 and CHSL 2015 had complained of not receiving the appointment letters. 10,661 candidates who successfully qualified the exam were allotted posts but then their allotment was put on hold because some of the candidates who were rejected filed a court case claiming that their papers were not checked properly. Later on the Commission came up with a clarification. In its defense, the commission said that it is for the User departments concerned to expedite the issuance of the appointment letters to the nominated candidates.
