It Is For The User Departments Concerned To Expedite The Issuance Of The Appointment Letters: SSC On CGL 2016, CHSL 2015 Fiasco

1 Share EMAIL PRINT '27 Exams, 3.34 Crore Registrations Since January 2016,' SSC Clears Air On CHSL 2015, CGL 2016 Row New Delhi: Amidst the never ending allegations on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for delaying the recruitment process in CHSL 2015 and CGL 2016, the Commission has come up with a clarification. In its defense, the commission said that it is for the User departments concerned to expedite the issuance of the appointment letters to the nominated candidates.



'It needs to be understood that the Commission is tasked with a much larger responsibility of conducting every year 8 mandated exam, 3 limited departmental competitive exam and recruitment for selection posts in various departments/ ministries in Government of India,' said Ashim Khurana, Chairman, SSC. This year the Commission has also conducted Delhi Police exam for Constable post and Scientific Assistant recruitment in India Meterological Department.



Issues relating to CHSL 2015 and CGL 2016 appointments have been trending on social media websites since a long time. Every alternate post hints the long wait of candidates who have qualified the examination but have not been appointed yet.



CHSL 2015 final result was declared on 28 August 2017 and 9194 candidates had qualified it. The Commission has clarified that it has sent the files of 8900 qualified candidates to the concerned department in September-October 2017; files of the remaining candidates are being verified. 'It is for the User departments concerned to expedite the issuance of the appointment letters to the nominated candidates,' says the Commission.



Likewise, the Commission is yet to



However in order to protect the interest of the bona fide successful candidates, the Commission in December 2017 approached DoP&T and DoLA to file an appeal against the CAT order.



'After legal scrutiny, the Government has found it to be a fit case for being challenged in appeal before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi and if required the Commission would also move the Hon'ble Apex Court. With this position becoming clear, the Commission will file an appeal in the Hon'ble High Court in the last week of January 2018, and simultaneously inform the User Departments to issue the appointment letters to the bona fide nominated candidates with the condition that their appointment will be subject to the final outcome of the appeal.'



Appointment letters to the successful candidates of CGL 2016 will be released within February 2018.



