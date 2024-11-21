SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon expected to release the answer key for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Paper 1 exams. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam will be able to access the answer key and their response sheets on the official website, ssc.gov.in

They will be required to enter their login credentials such as user ID and password. The exam was conducted between September 30 and November 14.



After the release of the answer key and response sheet, applicants will have the option to raise objections against any answer in the provisional answer key by paying Rs 100 per question. The objection window will remain open for three days after the date of release.

As per previous trends, SSC usually publishes the answer key 7 to 8 days after the examination concludes.



Candidates who qualify the computer-based test will be eligible to the next stages, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).



Steps to download SSC MTS Paper 1 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link.

Step 3: Select the link for SSC MTS Answer Key 2024.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials carefully and submit.

Step 5: Following this, the SSC MTS answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the answers and raise objections if necessary.



The results for the SSC MTS 2024 exam will be released after evaluating all the objections raised by the candidates. The recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3,439 for Havaldar posts.