SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key Released SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key is available at the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key online.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key: Know How To Download New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam. SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key is available at the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting relevant documents in support. Representations challenging the answer key can be submitted online at the official website of SSC till 23 April 2018. SSC has also released the response sheets of the candidates.



SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held from 4 March till 28 March 2018 in online mode.



Candidates can access their answer key using their roll number, password and date of exam.



In order to challenge the answer key candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 per answer along with representations. 'The candidates may take print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,' reads the official notification.



The CHSL examination 2017 was conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country.



Staff Selection Commission is responsible for recruitment of eligible candidates to various posts within ministries and government departments. Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) is conducted for recruitment of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Sorting Assistant.



Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam. SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key is available at the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting relevant documents in support. Representations challenging the answer key can be submitted online at the official website of SSC till 23 April 2018. SSC has also released the response sheets of the candidates.SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held from 4 March till 28 March 2018 in online mode.Candidates can access their answer key using their roll number, password and date of exam.In order to challenge the answer key candidates shall have to pay Rs 100 per answer along with representations. 'The candidates may take print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,' reads the official notification.The CHSL examination 2017 was conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country. Staff Selection Commission is responsible for recruitment of eligible candidates to various posts within ministries and government departments. Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) is conducted for recruitment of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Sorting Assistant.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter