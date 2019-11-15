SSC Releases Application Status, Admit Card For Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Paper II Exam

SSC MTS 2019 paper ii status and admit card released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the status and admit card for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) paper II exam. Candidates who were found eligible to appear for paper II exam can check the status and download their admit cards from the regional SSC websites. The SSC MTS 2019 paper II exam is scheduled on November 24.

Paper II is only qualifying in nature and will test a candidate's elementary language skills. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in paper I, subject to their qualification in paper II. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper I.

SSC had announced the result for MTS paper I on November 5. 84,778 candidates qualified in the exam against vacancies in the age group of 18-25 years, and 26384 candidates qualified in the exam against the vacancies in the age group of 18-27 years.

Later, the Commission released list of 9551 additional candidates who are eligible to sit for the Paper II exam for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The additional list was released after the Commission observed certain discrepancies in the preparation of the result.

The Commission has announced 7,099 vacancies for this recruitment cycle. Out of the total vacancies, 5,415 are for candidates in the 18-25 age group and 1,684 are for candidates in the 18-27 age group.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.