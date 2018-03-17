SSC Kerala Karnataka Region CHSL Hall Ticket Released @ Ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Download Now SSC Kerala - Karnataka region hall tickets for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 examination have been released on the official SSC website of the region.

Share EMAIL PRINT The SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 examination will begin from March 19 in this region New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Kerala - Karnataka region hall tickets or admit cards for



Till March 8, 5,58,319 candidates out of 14,11,539 candidates have taken the examination.

SSC CHSL KKR KAR region hall tickets: How to download

Follow these steps to download your hall tickets:



Step 1: Got to the official website of SSC Kerala Karnataka regions, Ssckkr.kar.nic.in



Step 2: Click on the link "Click here to download Admission Certificate for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 to be held from 19.03.2018 to 28.03.2018.".



Step 3: On next page open, enter your 11 digit Registration Id starting with '6' and date of birth.



Step 4: Click Search



Step 4: Download your hall tickets



Candidates should, in addition to their Admit Card, bring three copies of their latest colored photo (3cm x 3.5 cm) and at least one original photo identity proof with clear photograph (e.g. AADHAR Card, Driving License, University /College ID, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, etc).



"If a candidate fails to bring these documents, he/she would not be admitted in the examination venue and his/her candidature could be cancelled," said a notification from the commission.



The commission also said, prohibited items, such as watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, bluetooth devices, head phones, pen/buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc) are strictly not allowed in the examination lab.



"If any such item is found in the possession of a candidate in the examination lab, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her. He/she would also liable to be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the Commission for a period of 3 years," the notification said.



SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is for a duration of 60 minutes.



Exam for the batch 1 of the examinees will be held from 10:00 AM to 11.00 AM and their reporting time will be 8.30 AM while the entry closing time will be 9.30 AM.



Exam for the batch 2 of the examinees will be held from 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM and their reporting time will be 12.00 PM while their entry closing time will be 1.00 PM.



Exam for the batch 3 of the examinees will be held from 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM and their reporting time will be 3.00 PM while their entry closing time will be 4.00 PM.



No one will be allowed even one minute late than the entry closing time mentioned on your Admit Card.



Total number of questions for the exam is 100 for total marks of 200 and there will be negative marking for every wrong answer with the ratio of 0.50.



Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Kerala - Karnataka region hall tickets or admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 examination have been released on the official SSC website of the region. The SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 examination will begin from March 19 in this region. The examination will be held till March 28 in the region. SSC is organising the CHSL (10+2) level examination or CHSL, 2017 from March 4 to 28. The SSC CHSL 2017 examination is being conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country.Till March 8, 5,58,319 candidates out of 14,11,539 candidates have taken the examination.Follow these steps to download your hall tickets:Step 1: Got to the official website of SSC Kerala Karnataka regions, Ssckkr.kar.nic.inStep 2: Click on the link "Click here to download Admission Certificate for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 to be held from 19.03.2018 to 28.03.2018.".Step 3: On next page open, enter your 11 digit Registration Id starting with '6' and date of birth.Step 4: Click SearchStep 4: Download your hall ticketsCandidates should, in addition to their Admit Card, bring three copies of their latest colored photo (3cm x 3.5 cm) and at least one original photo identity proof with clear photograph (e.g. AADHAR Card, Driving License, University /College ID, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, etc)."If a candidate fails to bring these documents, he/she would not be admitted in the examination venue and his/her candidature could be cancelled," said a notification from the commission.The commission also said, prohibited items, such as watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, bluetooth devices, head phones, pen/buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc) are strictly not allowed in the examination lab."If any such item is found in the possession of a candidate in the examination lab, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her. He/she would also liable to be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the Commission for a period of 3 years," the notification said.SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is for a duration of 60 minutes.Exam for the batch 1 of the examinees will be held from 10:00 AM to 11.00 AM and their reporting time will be 8.30 AM while the entry closing time will be 9.30 AM.Exam for the batch 2 of the examinees will be held from 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM and their reporting time will be 12.00 PM while their entry closing time will be 1.00 PM.Exam for the batch 3 of the examinees will be held from 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM and their reporting time will be 3.00 PM while their entry closing time will be 4.00 PM.No one will be allowed even one minute late than the entry closing time mentioned on your Admit Card. Total number of questions for the exam is 100 for total marks of 200 and there will be negative marking for every wrong answer with the ratio of 0.50.Click here for more Jobs / Employment News