SSC Junior Engineer Exam Begins Today

SSC JE paper 1 exam will be held till March 24.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the first paper of Junior Engineer exam today. The exam will be held till March 24. Selection to junior engineers in various departments in civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying & contracts discipline is held on the basis of a computer-based test and a descriptive test. Final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in both the papers.

Paper 1 would comprise questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and general engineering. The question paper will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions only set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper 1.

After the completion of the exam, the SSC will release the answer key of the exam. "Tentative Answer Keys of Paper-I will be placed on the website of the Commission after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the time limit given by the Commission, on payment of Rs 100/- per question," the SSC has said.

The pass mark in both the papers is 30%. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC and EWS is 25% and for the rest it is 20%.

