715 Qualify In SSC JHT 2018 Paper II; Document Verification In September End

SSC JHT Result: SSC releases result for paper II for JHT recruitment

SSC JHT Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for Paper II of JHT recruitment 2018. The paper II was held on May 26, 2019. After the scrutiny process of Paper II, 715 candidates have qualified for Document Verification process for the posts of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak. The Document Verification process will commence from September 30, 2019 and will be conducted by the Regional SSC offices.

SSC had announced total 46 vacancies under this recruitment out of which 19 are for Junior Translator, 9 are for Senior Translator, 7 are for Junior Hindi Translator, and 11 for Hindi Pradhyapak.

SSC JHT 2018 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website.

Step two: Click on the Results tab.

Step three: Go to the JHT tab and then click on the result link.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

SSC JHT 2018 Paper II Result: Direct Link

Candidates who appeared for the JHT 2018 paper II will be able to check their scores from September 6 to October 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, SSC has released the admit cards for the CGL 2018 Tier II exam. The Tier II exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) will be conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2019. The CGL Tier II exam will also be a computer-based test.

