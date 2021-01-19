SSC Declares Hindi Translator Exam Result

SSC declares translator exam result.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the exam held for selection of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. The exam was held on November 19 in computer based mode at various centres all over the country. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will appear for the second paper.

"After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1688 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II," the SSC has said in a notification which it has released on its website.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the cut off mark fixed by the SSC which is 30% for candidates belonging to general category, 25% for those belonging to OBC and OEWS categories and 20% for the rest.

The second paper is tentatively scheduled on February 14. "The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid examination is scheduled to be held on 14.02.2021 (Tentatively). The Admission Certificate of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination," the Commission has said.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit cards can contact the regional offices.

The final answer keys of the exam will be uploaded by the Commission on its website from January 25 to February 24.

