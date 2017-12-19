SSC JE 2016 Exam Marks Released @ Scc.nic.in; Check Now Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of paper 2 of Junior Engineers (JE) Civil/ Electrical / Mechanical/ Quantity Surveying and Contract exam, 2016 on the official website of the commission.

Share EMAIL PRINT SSC JE 2016 Exam Marks Released @ Scc.nic.in; Check Now New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of paper 2 of Junior Engineers (JE) Civil/ Electrical / Mechanical/ Quantity Surveying and Contract exam, 2016 on the official website of the commission. The candidates who have appeared for the exam may now check their marks of SSC JE exam 2016 on the official website. Results of SSC JE Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract examination, 2016 - Paper-I was declared on June 5, 2017 for calling candidates for appearing in Paper II. Thereafter, Paper-II of the said



SSC has also today released the marks of SSC JE 2015 exam.



On the basis of cut-off fixed by the Commission, SSC had recently released the details of the candidates qualifying for document verification.

SSC JE 2016 Exam marks: How to check

Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on any of the link given below as:

JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL, ELECT, MECH, Q.S. & C.) EXAM, 2016 (PAPER-2) MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES ( CIVIL/ ELECTRICAL / MECHANICAL )

JUNIOR ENGINEERS ( CIVIL,MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL,Q.S.& C ) EXAM., 2015 MARKS OF ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES IN P-II ( CIVIL/ELECTRICAL/MECHANICAL )

Click "Click here" from the next page

Check your roll number on the next file open

See your marks



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of SSC constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi Police- 2016 exam today.



In another update yesterday, SSC has extended the last date for registering for the SSC CHSL 2017 examination. Now the last date for SSC CHSL application is extended to December 20.



Click here for more





