SSC JE 2016 Exam Marks Released @ Scc.nic.in; Check Now

SSC has also today released the marks of SSC JE 2015 exam.
On the basis of cut-off fixed by the Commission, SSC had recently released the details of the candidates qualifying for document verification.
SSC JE 2016 Exam marks: How to check
Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in
Click on any of the link given below as:
JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL, ELECT, MECH, Q.S. & C.) EXAM, 2016 (PAPER-2) MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES ( CIVIL/ ELECTRICAL / MECHANICAL )
JUNIOR ENGINEERS ( CIVIL,MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL,Q.S.& C ) EXAM., 2015 MARKS OF ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES IN P-II ( CIVIL/ELECTRICAL/MECHANICAL )
Click "Click here" from the next page
Check your roll number on the next file open
See your marks
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of SSC constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi Police- 2016 exam today.
In another update yesterday, SSC has extended the last date for registering for the SSC CHSL 2017 examination. Now the last date for SSC CHSL application is extended to December 20.
